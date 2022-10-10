News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » India gears up for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

India gears up for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Source: PTI
October 10, 2022 17:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India FIFA under 17 Women's World Cup

IMAGE: India had booked an automatic berth in the age-group showpiece as hosts. Photograph: AIFF Media/Twitter

One of the least fancied sides in the tournament, India will begin as clear underdogs in their FIFA Women's Under-17 World Cup opening match against the mighty USA in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

India had booked an automatic berth in the age-group showpiece as hosts and they are one of the three debutants in the tournament along with fellow Group A side Morocco and Tanzania (Group D).

 

Head coach Thomas Dennerby had said that the hosts will be a tough side to score against and taking a point from the formidable USA at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday can be a big achievement for India.

USA have come into the tournament as winners of the CONCACAF championships and they would look to open their campaign with a win, knowing fully well that a slip-up against India can cost them dear in a Group which also has title contenders Brazil.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the quarterfinals and every point is crucial in such a high-stake tournament.

India FIFA under 17 Women's World Cup

IMAGE: When Head coach Thomas Dennerby speaks, the girls are all ears. Photograph: AIFF Media/Twitter

Dennerby's side has prepared well for the tournament with exposure tours to Italy, Norway and Spain, though they have not played against very strong European and South American sides in the run-up to the showpiece.

He has said that his team has improved a lot in fitness and in defence while conceding that attacking is an area which his players will need to work upon.

"USA are the favourites against us, no doubt about that. But that is on paper and football is played on a pitch for 90 to 95 minutes. We feel that we also have a chance to get points against USA," Dennerby said at the pre-match press conference.

"We have prepared well since February and the players are ready for the tournament. Reaching the quarterfinals will be a huge achievement but we are currently on Tuesday's match," he said with captain Astam Oraon by his side.

India FIFA under 17 Women's World Cup

IMAGE: Thomas Dennerby said that his team has improved a lot in fitness and in defence. Photograph: AIFF Media/Twitter

The core of the Indian team is made up of the players who won 2022 U-18 Women's SAFF Championship. Lynda Kom Serto, the leading scorer of the tournament, will spearhead the attack.

Anita Kumari and Nitu Linda will operate from the wings while young Shilky Devi could be the midfield kingpin.

USA are playing the tournament for the fifth time and for the third consecutive time. But they have not gone past the group stage after finishing runners-up in 2008 edition and they would be looking to end the jinx this time.

Fifteen of the 21 who helped the USA win the Concacaf U-17 Women's Championship are in India. Midfielder Riley Jackson, who was adjudged the best player in the Concacaf tournament, will be one player to watch out for.

Amalia Villarreal, who finished as the joint-highest goal-scorer, will lead the attack while Victoria Safradin, who won the Golden Glove, will man the USA goal.

Midfielder Mia Bhuta, whose father was brought up in Rajkot in Gujarat, will also be another player to watch out for.

In the run-up to the tournament, USA had beaten defending champions Spain once (2-0) and drawn once (1-1) while also notching up a 1-0 victory over European qualifying tournament winners Germany.

In seven games in the CONCACAF tournament, USA had scored 58 goals while conceding one.

In other matches on the opening day, Morocco take on Brazil in Group A at the Kalinga Stadium here. Chile face New Zealand in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao while Germany play against Nigeria at the same venue in Group B matches.

The Teams (From):

India: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda, Astam Oraon, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam, Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh, Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey.

USA: Abigail Gundry, Victoria Safradin, Valentina Amaral, Ella Emri, Nicola Fraser, Jorydn Bugg, Savannah King, Cameron Roller, Gisele Thompson, Mia Bhuta, Riley Jackson, Charlotte Kohler, Lauren Martinho, Ella Sanchez, Emeri Adames, Onyeka Gamero, Nicollette Kiorpes, Melina Rebimbas, Samantha Smith, Taylor Suarez, Amalia Villarreal.

Match Starts at 8pm IST

Where to watch: All matches of the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup will be telecast live on the Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on the Voot Select app and JioTV.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Spain legend Casillas deletes tweet about being gay
Spain legend Casillas deletes tweet about being gay
SEE: Ishan Kishan Is A Fan Favourite
SEE: Ishan Kishan Is A Fan Favourite
Imran Khan: A Cricket Legend Turns 70
Imran Khan: A Cricket Legend Turns 70
TCS Q2 net up 8.4% to Rs 10,431 cr; revenue jumps 18%
TCS Q2 net up 8.4% to Rs 10,431 cr; revenue jumps 18%
Collegium reveals names of judges opposing CJI
Collegium reveals names of judges opposing CJI
Uddhav moves HC over EC freezing Sena name, symbol
Uddhav moves HC over EC freezing Sena name, symbol
Markets end in red; RIL, HDFC twins top drags
Markets end in red; RIL, HDFC twins top drags

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

'More Ranbir Kapoor than MS'

'More Ranbir Kapoor than MS'

VOTE! Who Should Replace Bumrah?

VOTE! Who Should Replace Bumrah?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances