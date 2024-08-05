Olympics: Wrestler Nisha stuns Rizhko, reaches quarters

IMAGE: India’s Nisha Dahiya in action against Tetiana Sova Rizhko of Ukraine. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

In a thrilling encounter, India's Nisha Dahiya secured a dramatic victory over the more fancied Tetiana Rizhko of Ukraine in the pre-quarterfinals of the women's 68kg wrestling category in Paris on Monday.

Facing a formidable opponent in the four-time European champion, Nisha displayed immense courage and resilience.

Despite falling behind early, she fought back valiantly, successfully challenging a referee's decision and eventually clinching the match with a crucial two-pointer in the final seconds.

This sensational win propels Nisha into the quarterfinals, where she will face a new challenge.

She will take on North Korea's Pak Sol Gum in the quarterfinals.