News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Tebogo beats Lyles with fastest 200m semis time

PIX: Tebogo beats Lyles with fastest 200m semis time

August 08, 2024 05:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo finishes first in semi-final 2 of the Olympics men's 200 metres, followed by Noah Lyles of United States in second place.

IMAGE: Botswana's Letsile Tebogo finishes first in semi-final 2 of the Olympics men's 200 metres, followed by Noah Lyles of United States in second place. Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo set the fastest time in the men's Olympic 200 metres semi-finals on Wednesday, proving his intent to upset American Noah Lyles's quest for a sprint double.

Tebogo, last year's World Championships bronze medallist, overtook the American 100 metres champion on the bend and cruised the rest of the way unchallenged to finish in 19.96 seconds.

The 27-year-old Lyles had to work hard to finish second in 20.08s.

Americans Kenny Bednarek, Olympic silver medallist in Tokyo, and Erriyon Knighton each won their semi-finals, Bednarek clocking 20.00 and the 20-year-old Knighton crossing in 20.09.

 

Rounding out the field for Thursday's final are Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic, Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia, and Zimbabwe's Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba.

Lyles, the three-times reigning World champion over what has always been his stronger event, has not lost over the distance since he had to settle for bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

His run on Wednesday, however, was reminiscent of his sluggish 100m semi-final after which he reached out to his therapist for guidance. He came out two hours later and electrified the crowd by winning the most competitive men's 100m in Olympic history.

Noah Lyles reacts after finishing behind Letsile Tebogo in 20.08s.

IMAGE: Noah Lyles reacts after finishing behind Letsile Tebogo in second place. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Lyles did not stop to speak to reporters, heading straight to see medical experts, a USA Track and Field spokesperson said.

He is looking to become the first American in four decades to win the Olympic sprint double and is aiming for potentially four golds in Paris, in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, and -- if he is selected in the squad -- the 4x400m relay.

Canada's defending champion Andre de Grasse, the last man to beat Lyles in a competitive race over the distance, did not advance to the final.

"I reactivated a lingering issue in my hamstring," De Grasse said. "It was going to be tough today. I knew I had to go out there and try to do my best and see what I can come up with.

"It's tough. It's been a tough 24, 48 hours. I've just got to try to keep the head, try to see how I can support my team in any way with the 4x100m relay."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'She has made India proud': John Abraham praises Manu
'She has made India proud': John Abraham praises Manu
Chopra on cusp of history, but tough challenge beckons
Chopra on cusp of history, but tough challenge beckons
Rohidas boost for India in bronze play-off vs Spain
Rohidas boost for India in bronze play-off vs Spain
Nadal to skip US Open; plans to return at Laver Cup
Nadal to skip US Open; plans to return at Laver Cup
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 12
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 12
PIX: El Bakkali, Hall, Kennedy snatch tense gold wins
PIX: El Bakkali, Hall, Kennedy snatch tense gold wins
Mirabai Chanu disappoints: No medal in Paris Olympics
Mirabai Chanu disappoints: No medal in Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Antim Panghal, entourage to be deported from Paris

Antim Panghal, entourage to be deported from Paris

Vinesh appeals to CAS against her elimination

Vinesh appeals to CAS against her elimination

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances