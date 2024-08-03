News
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 4, 2024

Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 4, 2024

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 03, 2024 19:18 IST
Lakshaya Sen

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen will meet Denmark's Viktor Axelsen, the reigning men's singles champion and world No. 2. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

India's badminton sensation Lakshya Sen has scripted history by reaching the semifinals of the Paris Olympics, becoming the first Indian male shuttler to do so.

However, his journey to the podium faces a stern test as he's set to clash with reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.

 

Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team is brimming with confidence after defeating Australia and securing a quarterfinal berth.

They will face Great Britain in their next challenge, aiming to continue their impressive run.

Following is India's schedule on Day 9 of the Paris Olympics on Sunday: (All timings in IST):

SHOOTING:

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification-Stage 1: Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish -- 12.30 pm.

HOCKEY:

Men's quarterfinals match between India and Great Britain -- 1:30pm

ATHLETICS:

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1: Parul Chaudhary -- 1:35pm

Men's Long Jump Qualification: Jeswin Aldrin -- 2:30pm

BOXING:

Women's 75kg Quarterfinals: Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian of China -- 3:02pm

BADMINTON:

Men's singles semifinals: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) -- 3:30pm

SAILING

Men's Dinghy Race 7 and 8: Vishnu Saravanan -- 3:35pm

Women's Dinghy Race 7 and 8: Nethra Kumanan - 6:05pm.

REDIFF SPORTS
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

