Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 10, 2024

The Indian wrestling contingent at the Paris Olympics 2024 has been a rollercoaster of emotions, marked by both triumphs and setbacks.

While the unexpected disqualification of Vinesh Phogat cast a long shadow, Aman Sehrawat's impressive bronze medal win in the men's 57kg Freestyle category has provided a much-needed boost to the team's morale.

Haryana's Reetika Hooda will be the last wrestler to compete on Saturday. The young wrestler will compete in the 76 kg women's freestyle category, carrying the weight of India's medal aspirations on her shoulders.

