Olympic gold to upset in 24 hours: Wang's dramatic turnaround

August 01, 2024 00:14 IST
Wang Chugin

IMAGE: Truls Moregard of Sweden and Chuqin Wang of China at the end of their round of 32 match. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Chinese 24-year-old table tennis star Wang Chuqin's Olympic dream took a stunning turn in less than 24 hours.

Just a day after clinching the mixed doubles gold with partner Sun Yingsha, Wang's world was upended.

In a chaotic scene following the victory, a photographer accidentally damaged Wang's primary paddle.

 

Wang Chugin

IMAGE: Chuqin Wang of China and Yingsha Sun of China in action. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Visibly upset, Wang tried to ask for an explanation. His coach tried to hug him in an effort to console him and ask him to stay calm.

"At that moment, I lost control of my emotions a little. I couldn’t understand why the photographers would do that," Wang said, still visibly affected by the incident.

"I guess they didn’t mean it. I can’t do anything now that it’s already happened. I believe I’ll still be able to play well with my backup bat. Maybe this is fate."

The incident left the world number one visibly distraught, but he managed to compose himself and vowed to compete with his backup paddle.

However, the emotional turmoil and subsequent switch to a less familiar equipment seemed to impact Wang's performance significantly.

Truls Moregard

IMAGE: Truls Moregard of Sweden celebrates. Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

In a shocking upset, he was eliminated from the men's singles competition by Sweden's Truls Moregard.

For the 22-year-old Moregard it was his second ever victory over a Chinese player in international competition.

An ecstatic Moregard celebrated by shouting to the crowd, dancing on the floor, and drawing energy from spectators chanting his name.

"I have almost never taken a set against Wang, so it's crazy to win here. I think how I played in the tactical game was really clever, and I didn't feel that he had his best day at the beginning," said Moregard.

As Wang continues his Olympic journey with the team event against India starting Aug. 6, the full impact of this dramatic episode on his performance remains to be seen.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
