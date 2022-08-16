News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Now, Hockey India also facing suspension...

Now, Hockey India also facing suspension...

Source: PTI
August 16, 2022 21:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: If Hockey India fails to adopt a Sports Code-compliant Constitution at the earliest, India runs the risk of losing the hosting rights of 2023 men's Hockey World Cup. Photograph: Hockey India

A delegation from International Hockey Federation (FIH) is in New Delhi to discuss the way forward and avert a possible suspension of Hockey India (HI), currently placed under a Committee of Administrators.

 

A two-member delegation, led by newly-appointed acting president Seif Ahmed, arrived in New Delhi on Monday for an emergency meeting to assess progress made with regards to the adoption of a new Constitution at HI.

India is scheduled to host the 2023 men's Hockey World Cup.

The FIH delegation is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Delhi High Court- appointed three-member CoA on Wednesday.

The delegation is also scheduled to meet senior sports ministry officials, besides top officials of the Odisha government, the hosts for next year's World Cup.

The FIH had last month sought a "detailed timeline" from the CoA on adoption of an amended Constitution and holding of fresh elections at HI.

If HI fails to adopt a Sports Code-compliant Constitution at the earliest, the country runs the risk of losing the hosting rights of World Cup, scheduled to be held from January 13 to 29.

According to a source, the required amendments in HI Constitution has already been made and elections to the executive board of the sports body are expected to be held on October 1.

"The CoA members are scheduled to meet FIH delegation on Wednesday. The amendments to the HI Constitution, as per Delhi High Court orders, have already been done and it will be put before the FIH on Wednesday," the source said.

"As per the Delhi High Court orders, some amendments, like removing illegal posts, were needed to be made in HI Constitution to bring it in line with the National Sports Code, which has been done. Now the FIH will have to ensure whether it is in line with their Constitution.

"The CoA is in no mood to hang in there, and plans to hold the elections of HI executive board by October 1," he added.

The world body delegation met with senior sports ministry officials on Tuesday and is set to visit next year's World Cup host cities -- Bhubaneswar and Rourkela -- on Thursday and Friday to oversee preparations.

It will also hold discussions with senior Odisha government officials, including Vineel Krishna, Secretary Sports and Youth Services and Special Secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Besides the FIH acting president, the world body delegation includes CEO Thierry Weil.

The FIH CEO had last month said they were hopeful of hosting the World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
CWG Hockey: India thumped by Aus in final, bag silver
CWG Hockey: India thumped by Aus in final, bag silver
FIH 'sorry' for clock howler in India women's SF loss
FIH 'sorry' for clock howler in India women's SF loss
Why India risks losing next year's hockey World Cup
Why India risks losing next year's hockey World Cup
India keeping eye on visit of Chinese ship to Lanka
India keeping eye on visit of Chinese ship to Lanka
What Guj govt said about release of Bilkis convicts
What Guj govt said about release of Bilkis convicts
SBI launches its first dedicated branch for start-ups
SBI launches its first dedicated branch for start-ups
Shahbaz: Maths-loving cricketer makes it to the top!
Shahbaz: Maths-loving cricketer makes it to the top!

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

PIX: Men's hockey team visits National War Memorial

PIX: Men's hockey team visits National War Memorial

Hard to digest: Harmanpreet on India's CWG final loss

Hard to digest: Harmanpreet on India's CWG final loss

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances