News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nitu, Manisha in quarters of World Championships

Nitu, Manisha in quarters of World Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 15, 2022 00:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Nitu (in blue) competing for the first time at the IBA World Championships, prevailed 5-0 over Spain's Marta Lopez Del Arbol in the lowest weight category to move to the last-eight stage. Photograph: BFI

India's women boxers Nitu (48kg) and Manisha (57kg) advanced to the quarter-finals of the IBA World Championships in Istanbul, after registering contrasting victories on Saturday.

Nitu, competing for the first time in the event, prevailed 5-0 over Spain's Marta Lopez Del Arbol in the lowest weight category to move to the last-eight stage.

 

Manisha, on the other hand, eked out a 4-1 win over Svetlana Staneva of Bulgaria to advance to the featherweight quarters.

Two-time former Youth World Champion, Nitu displayed her technical prowess as she maintained the upper hand through out the bout.

The 21-year-old from Haryana used her long reach to good effect as she landed some powerful punches.

The reigning National champion will take on Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova in the quarter-final on Monday.

Manisha, the 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist, was engaged in a draining and messy bout which had its fair share of clinching, holding and even some tumbling over in the ring.

The 24-year-old  will next face tough challenge from Youth World bronze medallist Namuun Monkhor of Mongolia in the quarterfinal on Monday.

Two-time Asian champion Pooja Rani (81kg) had entered the quarterfinals on Friday.

As many as six Indian boxers including will be in action in the round-of-16 bouts on Sunday.

Nikhat Zareen (52kg) and Shiksha (54kg) will next face Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg and Youth Asian bronze medallist Yesugen Oyuntsetseg respectively, whereas Parveen will take on former Youth Olympic champion Jajaira Gonzalez of United States

Anamika (50kg) will square off against World Championships bronze medallist Kristy Lee Harris of Australia, while Jaismine (60kg) will be up against Australia's Angela Harries.

Meanwhile, 2017 Youth World Champion Ankushita (66kg) will begin her campaign against Poland's Aneta Rygielska.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Aguero statue unveiled on 10th anniversary of '93:20'
Aguero statue unveiled on 10th anniversary of '93:20'
What's Justin Gatlin Doing In India?
What's Justin Gatlin Doing In India?
Some Qatar hotels won't accept same-sex couples
Some Qatar hotels won't accept same-sex couples
PIX: Liverpool edge Chelsea on penalties to win FA Cup
PIX: Liverpool edge Chelsea on penalties to win FA Cup
IPL PIX: Russell's all-round show powers KKR to win
IPL PIX: Russell's all-round show powers KKR to win
BJP repeats its gambit with another CM change
BJP repeats its gambit with another CM change
Some parties misleading with fake Hindutva: Uddhav
Some parties misleading with fake Hindutva: Uddhav

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

India finish second in shooting at Deaflympics

India finish second in shooting at Deaflympics

How Prannoy battled injury and guided India to final

How Prannoy battled injury and guided India to final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances