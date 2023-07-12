News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty Become Moms

Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty Become Moms

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 12, 2023 12:42 IST
Naomi Osaka

Photograph: Kind courtesy Naomi Osaka/Instagram

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, 25, and her rapper boyfriend Cordae welcomed a baby girl in Los Angeles.

People magazine confirmed that both mother and daughter are in good health.

Osaka had previously announced her pregnancy in January, sharing a sonogram photo on Instagram, and later confirmed that she was expecting a daughter.

 

Ash Barty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Garry Kissick/Instagram

Last week, former world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Ashleigh Barty, 25, also embraced parenthood.

Barty and her husband Garry Kissick announced the arrival of their son Hayden in a heartwarming joint Instagram post.

The couple expressed their joy, writing, 'Our beautiful boy, Hayden, has entered the world. Welcome to the world, Hayden!'

Last year, Barty stunned the tennis world by announcing she was retiring from the sport at age 25 while she was the world No. 1.

