News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Alcaraz-Rune showdown a curtain raiser to the future

Alcaraz-Rune showdown a curtain raiser to the future

July 12, 2023 10:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune

IMAGE: Born six days apart, Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune will be contesting the first men's Wimbledon quarter-final involving two players aged 21 or under in the professional era. Photographs: Toby Melville/Reuters

Tennis rivalries evolve gradually but even though Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune meet for only the third time as professionals on Wednesday they look destined to be battling each other for the game's biggest prizes for years to come.

Both aged 20, born six days apart, the young guns who will be contesting the first men's Wimbledon quarter-final involving two players aged 21 or under in the professional era.

Spaniard Alcaraz is the 'younger' of the two former junior rivals and doubles partners but has leapt ahead with his meteoric rise to the top of the world rankings and landmark triumph at last year's US Open.

 

Denmark's Rune, the world number six, has shown at Wimbledon, however, that he is not too far behind, thrilling crowds with his eye-catching shots and on-court charisma.

With the retirement last year of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal soon to follow, men's record 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is last man standing of tennis's golden triangle.

A potential Wimbledon final between defending champion Djokovic and Alcaraz is the talk of the town, but with a 16-year age gap it is likely to be an intense but short-term rivalry.

That is why there is so much excitement brewing about Wednesday's Alcaraz and Rune quarter-finals showdown -- it could well be a juicy foretaste of things to come.

"I believe you need rivalries. You think about how much better the men have got because they've played each other so often. It's insane," John McEnroe, whose duels with Bjorn Borg became part of tennis folklore, said earlier this year.

"You're hoping, as Djokovic and Nadal wind down, you're hoping Alcaraz and Rune in particular step up and have a great rivalry because all sports need it."

Alcaraz and Rune are one apiece with the Spaniard winning at the ATP's Next Gen Finals in 2021 over a short format and Rune at the 2022 Paris Masters when Alcaraz retired injured.

So Wednesday's best-of-five-set clash feels like a lift-off moment for their fledgling rivalry and the first proper chance for fans to feast on the myriad range of fearless shot-making they bring to the court.

"I'm really excited about this match. We shared a lot of great moments. We played together since we were 12 years old," top seed Alcaraz said after his fourth-round win over Italian Matteo Berrettini on Monday.

"He has a lot of passion. He loves the game. He's a really competitive guy."

Rune's laid-back demeanour on court is quite a contrast to Alcaraz's hyper-active focus, but his fighting spirit was unquestionable as he saved match points during a thrilling win against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round.

He said he had envisaged a quarter-final collision with his old buddy Alcaraz since the draw was made.

"I'm really looking forward to that match. I couldn't really afford to look at it because there were so many matches before this would eventually happen," Rune told reporters.

"Now we're here so I'm really pumped and excited for it."

Wednesday's other quarter-final features Russia's third seed Daniil Medvedev up against American debutant and part-time commentator Christopher Eubanks, whose dream run is arguably the story of the tournament.

Eubanks, 27, once portrayed Arthur Ashe in a documentary about the American great who won the title in 1975 but now he is making a name for himself.

"I just think the entire experience all together has just been a whirlwind," he said after stunning fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday. "It's been something that you dream about."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Lord Hanuman is mascot of Asian Athletics C'ships
Lord Hanuman is mascot of Asian Athletics C'ships
MCC recommends limiting bilateral ODIs
MCC recommends limiting bilateral ODIs
PIX: Alcaraz powers past Berrettini into quarters
PIX: Alcaraz powers past Berrettini into quarters
GST: Success And The Way Forward
GST: Success And The Way Forward
ISKCON bans monk for remarks on Swami Vivekananda
ISKCON bans monk for remarks on Swami Vivekananda
Guess Who Taught Shah Rukh Tamil?
Guess Who Taught Shah Rukh Tamil?
5 Tips To Stay Well In The Monsoon
5 Tips To Stay Well In The Monsoon

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Rublev wants end to 'terrible' Ukraine situation

Rublev wants end to 'terrible' Ukraine situation

PHOTOS: Djokovic relieved after exhausting Rublev duel

PHOTOS: Djokovic relieved after exhausting Rublev duel

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances