Rediff.com  » Sports » Nagal enters Perugia Challenger semis

Nagal enters Perugia Challenger semis

Source: PTI
June 14, 2024 21:18 IST
India's Sumit Nagal now has 8 successive wins on the trot

IMAGE: India's Sumit Nagal now has eight successive wins on the trot. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Sumit Nagal continued his splendid form by entering the semi-final of the ongoing Perugia Challenger in Perugia, Italy, on Friday.

The sixth-seeded Indian overcame the challenge from the unseeded Polish Maks Kasnikowski, winning the quarter-finals 6-4, 7-5 in straight sets. This is his eighth successive win since the start of Heilbronn Challenger in Germany.

 

In the semi-final on Saturday, he will be taking on the winner of the other quarter-final clash between the unseeded Bernabé Zapata Miralles of Spain and second seed Laslo Djere of Serbia.

Earlier in the event, Nagal had been victorious against the unseeded Nerman Fatic of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the opening round before being successful against the unseeded Alessandro Giannessi of Italy in the pre-quarterfinal.

Nagal is coming off a title triumph during the Heilbronn Challenger last week, which happens to be his second Challenger title this season after the Chennai Challenger in February.

He is currently ranked 77th in the ATP Singles Ranking, which has ensured him a spot in the Paris Olympics next month.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
