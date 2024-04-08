Nagal stuns world number 38 Arnaldi, makes history at Monte Carlo Masters

India's Sumit Nagal becomes 1st Indian to win match at Masters on clay since 1990!

IMAGE: India's Sumit Nagal will face World No 7, Denmark's Holger Rune next. Photograph: X

Sumit Nagal on Monday became the first Indian player to win a singles main draw match at an ATP Masters event on clay when he shocked world number 38 Matteo Arnaldi in a gruelling three-set contest in Monte Carlo.

Nagal, who entered the ATP Masters 1000 event via qualifying route, erased a one-set deficit to turn the tables on his Italian opponent for a memorable 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 win in the first round.

He will face world number seven Holger Rune in the 2nd round.

This is Nagal's third victory over a top-50 player and second time in the current season. The 26-year-old had toppled the then world number 27 Alexander Bublik in straight sets at the Australian Open in Melbourne at the start of the 2024 season.

He had also defeated then world No. 22 Chilean Cristian Garin at the Argentina Open in March 2021.

Nagal, who qualified into the main draw with wins over higher-ranked players, has ensured himself a career-high rank of 80 on a day when he touched career-high rank of 93.

The first set was on an even keel with both players breaking each other once. Serving to stay in the set, Nagal lost his serve in the 12th game with Arnaldi attacking the Indian's first serve.

However, Nagal remained unperturbed and broke his rival twice in the second set for a comfortable 4-1 lead. His serve came under pressure in game six but he held and closed the set force a decider.

After trading a break with Arnaldi, Nagal broke his rival's serve for the second time in the seventh game of the third set to take a 4-3 lead and that proved to be decisive in the final outcome of the match. He consolidated the lead by pocketing the eighth game and served out the match in game 10.

As Arnaldi hit his forehand over the basline on match point, Nagal let out a roar to celebrate his win.

Nagal had beaten world number 63 Flavio Cobolli of Italy 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of qualifying event and followed that up with victory over Argentina's world number 55 Facundo Diaz Acosta.

Nagal had also qualified for the Indian Wells Masters in March this year but fell to formidable Canadian Milos Raonic in the first round. He had also competed in the Qualifiers of the Miami Masters but could not make the main draw.