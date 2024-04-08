News
Teenager Invades Pitch To Meet Messi

Teenager Invades Pitch To Meet Messi

By REDIFF SPORTS
April 08, 2024 18:11 IST
Lionel Messi

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Antonella Siegert/Instagram
 

Lionel Messi's dazzling return to action for Inter Miami wasn't just about the 2-2 draw with the Colorado Rapids.

A young fan named Antonella Siegert stole the show with a daring pitch invasion, fulfilling her 'lifelong dream' of a selfie with the legendary footballer.

Siegert, a striker for Nona FC's 2011 team, cleverly waited for the perfect moment to bypass Messi's security, showcasing impressive determination for her young age.

On her Instagram account (@antonella.soccer), she shared her perspective of the feat, highlighting the eagle-eyed alertness of Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko.

In a heartfelt caption, Siegert described the experience as the 'best day' of her life. Traveling a considerable distance to witness Messi, she revealed the challenges she faced.

 

'The stands were too high to jump onto the field,' she wrote. 'So, I waited at the bar and sprinted with all my might when the chance arose. Those seconds hugging him were pure magic!'

Lionel Messi

Siegert's story highlights the unwavering passion young fans possess for their idols.

Not to forget she is a footballer, hailing from Colombia and competing in the USL Academy league.

REDIFF SPORTS
