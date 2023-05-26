News
Michael Jordan's Olympic jersey fetches over $3 million!

May 26, 2023 09:22 IST
IMAGE: US basketball player Michael Jordan flashes the victory sign as he stands with team mates Larry Bird, left, Scottie Pippen and Clyde Drexler, right, nicknamed the 'Dream Team' after winning the basketball gold medal at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, on August 8, 1992. Photograph: Ray Stubblebine/File Photo/Reuters

A jersey worn by basketball star Michael Jordan while representing the United States during the 1992 Summer Olympics was sold at auction for $3.03 million on Thursday.

The auction was run by Goldin, an online collectibles marketplace.

 

The US basketball team, nicknamed "The Dream Team", brought together some of the best players of all time, including Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, when NBA players were first allowed to compete at the Olympics. The US easily won the gold medal in Barcelona.

The particular jersey worn by Jordan in the semi-final round against Lithuania was included in an auction featuring signed jerseys from all 12 members of the team.

Another jersey worn by Jordan during the opening game of the 1998 NBA Finals was sold at an auction in September for over $10 million, setting a new record as the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia in history.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
