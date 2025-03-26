HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Messi's India return set to break records

Messi's India return set to break records

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 26, 2025 14:17 IST

x

Football fans in India will have another glimpse of Lionel Messi and his Argentine team in an exhibition match in Kerala in October, 14 years after the World Cup-winning captain first visited the country.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi mania set to hit India again. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

In November last year, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman had announced the news of Argentina visiting the southern state and playing two friendly matches in Kochi.

On Wednesday, HSBC India became the official partner of the Argentine team to collaborate and promote football in India, and announced that the match will be held in October.

 

"Under this partnership, the Argentina national football team, including legendary player Lionel Messi, will visit India for an international exhibition match in October 2025," a release from HSBC India said.

"The Argentine Football Association (AFA) and HSBC have on Wednesday announced the signing of a new one-year partnership for India and Singapore, covering the competitive season in 2025 ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualification final matches."

Messi's first visit to India was to play a World Cup qualifying round match against Venezuela in Kolkata in September 2011. Argentina won that match 1-0 at Salt Lake Stadium.

Sandeep Batra, Head International Wealth and Premier Banking HSBC India, said, "As we join forces with one of the most revered teams in the world of football, we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for fans and customers alike, and supporting the Argentine team in their journey towards the World Cup 2026."

Argentine Football Association President Claudio Fabian Tapia said, "A new milestone has been achieved for the international expansion of AFA, opening new opportunities with HSBC both in India and in Singapore."

"This agreement looks after our team and we look forward to consolidate our agreement and extend in multiple regions as we progress in the 2025 and 2026. We welcome HSBC as the new partner of the Argentina National Team." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Messi ruled out of World Cup qualifiers against Brazil, Uruguay
Messi ruled out of World Cup qualifiers against Brazil, Uruguay
New Zealand second team to qualify for 2026 World Cup
New Zealand second team to qualify for 2026 World Cup
2026 World Cup goes Super Bowl style
2026 World Cup goes Super Bowl style
Japan first nation to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup
Japan first nation to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup
Salah nets for Egypt as big guns flex muscle in World Cup qualifiers
Salah nets for Egypt as big guns flex muscle in World Cup qualifiers

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Your Crash Course To World Cinema On OTT

webstory image 2

Odia's Dalma: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

What They Did Before Becoming Stars

VIDEOS

Yogi calls Rahul Gandhi 'namuna', says he helps clear path for BJP3:16

Yogi calls Rahul Gandhi 'namuna', says he helps clear...

'If Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in Uttar Pradesh': CM Yogi 2:12

'If Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in Uttar...

Dramatic scenes unfold outside Israeli Parliament over hostages, political issue2:16

Dramatic scenes unfold outside Israeli Parliament over...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD