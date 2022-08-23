News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Mary Kom undergoes knee surgery

Mary Kom undergoes knee surgery

Source: PTI
August 23, 2022 16:38 IST
IMAGE: MC Mary Kom had torn her ACL when she twisted her knee in the first few minutes of her 48kg bout during the the Commonwealth Games selection trials in June. Photograph: MC Mary Kom/Twitter

Six-time World champion boxer MC Mary Kom on Tuesday underwent a reconstructive surgery to repair an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in her left knee.

 

The veteran boxer had torn her ACL when she twisted her knee in the first few minutes of her 48kg bout during the the Commonwealth Games selection trials in June.

The surgery was done at a Mumbai hospital.

"Mary had an ACL injury in her knee for which she underwent surgery today in Mumbai," Mary Kom's coach Chhote Lal Yadav said.

Due to the injury, the 39-year-old had missed the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she had become the first Indian woman boxer to claim a gold medal in the 2018 edition.

The multiple-time Asian Championship gold medallist had last competed in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had bowed out in the pre-quarterfinals.

The most decorated Indian boxer, Mary Kom had decided to skip the World Championships (May 8-20) to concentrate on the Commonwealth Games.

