News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Manika advances to pre-quarters in WTT Champions Montpellier

Manika advances to pre-quarters in WTT Champions Montpellier

Source: PTI
October 23, 2024 21:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Manika Batra in action. Photograph: Paul Childs / Reuters

India's table tennis star Manika Batra produced a dominant performance to defeat America's Lily Zhang 3-0 to advance into the women's singles pre-quarterfinals of the WTT Champions in Montpellier, France on Wednesday.

 

Manika, who made history in Paris Olympics to become the first-ever Indian to reach the singles pre-quarterfinals, took less than 22 minutes to cruise to a 11-4, 11-8, 12-10 victory.

The four-time Olympian Zhang, who also had a pre-quarterfinal finish in Paris, fought hard to come back in the third game but Manika's consistency and precision saw her through.

The Indian won a total of 34 points, compared to Zhang's 22 and she was especially strong on her opponent's serve, winning 14 points off the Chinese-American.

Manika will face the winner of eighth seeded Romanian Bernadette Szocs and Orawan Paranang of Thailand.

Sreeja Akula is the second Indian in the main draw and she will take on Pan American champion Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico later in the day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PCB sidelines Gillespie from Pakistan team selection
PCB sidelines Gillespie from Pakistan team selection
Pitch uncertainty looms as Pak gambles on spin trio
Pitch uncertainty looms as Pak gambles on spin trio
Neeraj Chopra calls for Mondotrack at NIS Patiala
Neeraj Chopra calls for Mondotrack at NIS Patiala
HUL Q2 profit down 2.33%; separates ice cream biz
HUL Q2 profit down 2.33%; separates ice cream biz
Need decisive steps against terrorism: BRICS leaders
Need decisive steps against terrorism: BRICS leaders
B'desh fight back puts them back into contest vs SA
B'desh fight back puts them back into contest vs SA
India U-17s humiliate Brunei in Asian Cup qualifiers
India U-17s humiliate Brunei in Asian Cup qualifiers

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

India U-17s humiliate Brunei in Asian Cup qualifiers

India U-17s humiliate Brunei in Asian Cup qualifiers

We lacked firepower: Hockey coach

We lacked firepower: Hockey coach

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances