Lakshya shares Olympic experience with Uttarakhand CM

Photograph and Video: ANI

After returning from the recently concluded Paris Olympics, ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen shared his experience after meeting the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence on Sunday.

Sen faced a narrow defeat in the bronze medal match, he made history by becoming the first Indian shuttler to reach the semi-finals in the men's singles event at the Olympics.

The World No. 22 asserted that the Uttarakhand K CM has motivated him to do well at the recently concluded marquee event.

"I received a lot of support from everyone...I had breakfast with Uttarakhand CM. He always motivates me to perform well...As an athlete, it feels really good when the Chief Minister supports and motivates you", the 22-year-old player told ANI.

Talking about the mega event, India ended its campaign at the Paris Olympics with six medals including five bronze and a silver.