Lakshya Sen crashes out of Hylo Open in straight sets

Lakshya Sen crashes out of Hylo Open in straight sets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
November 01, 2022 22:37 IST
Lakshya Sen of Team India looks on

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen of Team India looks on against Ng Tze Yong of Team Malaysia. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen suffered a straight-game defeat at the hands of Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong in the men's singles to make a first-round exit from the Hylo Open badminton tournament in Saarbrucken, on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Sen, a world championships bronze winner and a Commonwealth Games champion, lost 12-21, 5-21 in the opening round match that lasted just 27 minutes.

It was a poor show by the seventh-seeded Indian as he was outplayed by his opponent and struggled throughout the match.

 

In the first game, Sen lost the way after 2-2 and Angus left the Indian far behind to easily take a 1-0 lead.

The second game was even worse for Sen as he allowed Angus to take nine straight points at one stage to pocket the match.

In the mixed doubles, the Indian duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto lost 13-21, 12-21 to the Chinese pair of Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping in the first round.

Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma, H S Prannoy, Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod and the French Open champion duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are among the Indians taking part in the Super 300 tournament.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
