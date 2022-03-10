News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Krrish, Ravi enter Asian Youth & Junior Boxing C'ships final

Krrish, Ravi enter Asian Youth & Junior Boxing C'ships final

Source: PTI
March 10, 2022 20:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Image used for representational purposes

Indian boxers Krrish Pal (46kg) and Ravi Saini (48kg) progressed to the junior boys' finals with contrasting victories at the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.

While Krrish dominated Thailand's Kangpi Bokhunthod, winning comfortably by unanimous decision, Saini worked hard for a close 3-2 win over Kazakhstan's Bexultan Boranbek.

In the final, Krrish and Ravi will take on Tajikistan's Anushervon Fazylov and Ilkhomjon Ergashev of Uzbekistan respectively.

 

Later, on Thursday, seven more Indian junior boxers -- Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan (57kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg), Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80kg), Gaurav Mhaske (+80kg) -- will be in action in the boys’ semi-finals.

India's junior boxers have secured 21 medals, 12 in girls and nine in the boys’ categories, at the prestigious continental event. Among girls, 11 have progressed into the final.

In the youth women's semi-final matches, played late on Wednesday night, Shaheen Gill (60kg), Ravina (63kg), Priyanka (66kg), Muskan (75kg) recorded wins, while four including Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Sneha (81kg), exited with bronze medals after defeats.

Seven women will fight for gold in the youth category. The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Siraj Or Axar For Pink Ball Test?
Siraj Or Axar For Pink Ball Test?
Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'
Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'
When Warne visited Swapnil's Goa home
When Warne visited Swapnil's Goa home
Shootout At Hazratbal
Shootout At Hazratbal
Pak terrorist killed near Hazratbal shrine
Pak terrorist killed near Hazratbal shrine
From CM to nobody: Amarinder fails big time in Punjab
From CM to nobody: Amarinder fails big time in Punjab
Chelsea future uncertain after sanctions against owner
Chelsea future uncertain after sanctions against owner

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Chelsea future uncertain after sanctions against owner

Chelsea future uncertain after sanctions against owner

German Open: Sindhu, Saina bow out; Srikanth wins

German Open: Sindhu, Saina bow out; Srikanth wins

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances