Jyothi Yarraji sizzles again, wins gold in Taipei

IMAGE: National record holder Jyothi Yarraji clocked 12.99 seconds to pocket the gold at the Taipei Municipal Stadium. Photograph: RF Youth Sports/Instagram

Asian champion Jyothi Yarraji won the women's 100m hurdles race with yet another impressive time as four Indians won gold in the Taiwan Athletics Open in Taipei City on Saturday.

National record holder Yarraji clocked 12.99 seconds to pocket the gold at the Taipei Municipal Stadium, ahead of Japanese runners Asuka Terada (13.04 seconds) and Chisato Kiyoyama (13.10 seconds), who took the silver and bronze respectively.

The 25-year-old Yarraji had won gold in the Asian Championships in South Korea on May 29 with a time of 12.96 seconds. Her national record stands at 12.78 seconds.

Another national record holder, Tejas Shirse also won gold in the men's 110m hurdles as he ran 13.52 seconds, the second fastest time of his career.

Local athletes Hsieh Yuan-kai (13.72 seconds) and Kuei-Ru Chen (13.75 seconds) won the silver and bronze respectively.

The 23-year-old Shirse's national record stands 13.41 seconds.

Abdulla Aboobacker and Pooja also also won gold in the men's triple jump and women's 1500m respectively.

Aboobacker jumped 16.21m, well below his personal best of 17.19m.

Pooja, who had won a silver in the Asian Championships in South Korea last month, clocked 4 minutes, 11.63 seconds to win the gold. She has a personal best of 4:09.52 which she had clocked in 2023.