Jr Women's Hockey World Cup: India outclass Wales

Jr Women's Hockey World Cup: India outclass Wales

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: December 08, 2025 10:44 IST

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a goal during the FIH Junior Hockey Women's World Cup in Santiago, Chile. Photograph: Hockey India

Out of quarter-final contention, India defeated Wales 3-1 to remain in the hunt for a ninth-place finish at the FIH Junior Women's World Cup, in Santiago, Chile, on Sunday. 

At the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Cesped, Estadio Nacional, India took the lead through Hina Bano in the 14th minute followed by goals from Sunelita Toppo (24th), and Ishika (31st), while Eloise Moat etted the lone goal for Wales.

India were off the blocks in quick fashion, with a penalty corner inside 30 seconds. They carved out opportunities on regular occasions in the early minutes, but couldn't find the opening goal.

Wales had the opportunity to surge ahead with a penalty stroke, but were denied by Nidhi as she made a sharp stop to keep the scores level.

India eventually managed to break the deadlock towards the end of the first quarter, courtesy a tap-in from Hina after some neat work by Sakshi Rana.

Looking to double their advantage, India maintained

the pressure with another penalty corner at the start of the second quarter.

They continued to create chances regularly, and were rewarded for their persistence after Rana's initial shot fell in the way of Sunelita, who made no mistake from close range. With 14 circle penetrations in the first half, India held a deserving 2-0 lead at the break.

India extended their lead to 3-0 early in the second half as Ishika found the back of the net after a rebound from the Welsh goalkeeper fell in her way.

Jyoti Singh's side controlled the tempo of the game, stretching the Welsh defense by playing between the lines and pressing high, while remaining disciplined and compact at the back. India continued to create chances, pushing Wales back in their own half to close out the third quarter.

 

With the lion's share of possession, India remained in pursuit of more goal-scoring opportunities to further increase their advantage in the final quarter.

Wales had an opening on the other end and Eloise Moat made it count, pulling one back for her side in the 52nd minute. However, that only proved to be a consolation goal as India held firm to secure a well-deserved 3-1 win.

India will next play Uruguay on December 9.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
