Javelin's dream team-up: Chopra and Zelezny unite

IMAGE: Javelin legend Jan Zelezny to coach Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday roped in Jan Zelezny, one of the greatest the sport has produced, as coach to help prepare him for the upcoming season.

Zelezny, 58, is widely considered the greatest javelin thrower of the modern era and is a world and Olympic champion. He also holds the record in the event.

Neeraj, after becoming the first Indian athlete to win a gold at the Tokyo Olympics, finished second best at the 2024 Paris Games.

"Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, on Saturday, announced the start of an exciting new chapter in his career, partnering with javelin legend Jan Zelezny, who comes on board as his new coach. Zelezny, a three-time Olympic and world champion and the current world record holder, has long been an idol to Chopra," said a statement.

Neeraj was a great admirer of Zelezny in his formative days and watched the Czech legend's videos to hone his skills.

Chopra had been working with German biomechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz, who also doubled up as his coach, since 2019.

"Growing up, I admired Jan's technique and precision and spent a lot of time watching videos of him. He was the best in the sport for so many years, and I believe that working with him will be invaluable because our throwing styles are similar, and his knowledge is unmatched. It's an honour to have Jan by my side as I push towards the next level in my career, and I can't wait to get started," said Neeraj.

Neeraj, who has not crossed the 90m mark in competition so far, would be eager to break the 'barrier' and Zelezny's experience could come in handy.

"Under Zelezný's guidance, Neeraj is eager to deepen his technical mastery and build on the successes that have defined his career. The collaboration also symbolises a fusion of generations, with the young champion drawing inspiration and expertise from what many consider the greatest javelin thrower of all time,"said the statement.

Zelezný's expressed his happiness, saying he was always looking forward to train the Indian star as he still has a lot of potential.

"I have already spoken about Neeraj as a great talent many years ago. When I saw him early in his career, I realised great possibilities for top results. I also said that if I should start to coach somebody from outside Czechia (Republic), my first choice would be Neeraj," said Zelezny, gold medallist at the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games, who has the five of the top-10 best throws of all time.

"I like his story and I see big potential, as he is young and able to improve. There have been many athletes contacting me for coaching, so for me to take this up means that it is a great honour to have him in my team. We are getting to know each other more closely and will start in person at a traditional winter camp in South Africa. I believe in his progress, especially in the technical aspect, so that he can continue achieving top positions at the main championships."

He also broke the world record on four occasions en route to claiming the current undisputed mark of 98.48m, in Germany, in 1996.

The legend has also coached renowned javelin exponents like Jakub Vadlejch (Tokyo silver), Vítezslav Vesely (bronze) and two-time Olympic champion and three-time world champion Barbora Špotakova.