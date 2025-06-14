HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » ISSF World Cup: Arya-Arjun pair shoots down gold

ISSF World Cup: Arya-Arjun pair shoots down gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 14, 2025 16:55 IST

x


Arya-Arjun

IMAGE: Arya Borse and Arjun Babuta held their nerves to outplay China's Zifei Wang and Lihao Sheng to win gold at the the ISSF World Cup in Munich on Saturday. Photograph: NRAI/X

India's Arya Borse and Arjun Babuta produced a thoroughly dominant performance and outplayed China's Zifei Wang and Lihao Sheng 17-7 to win the gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event of the ISSF World Cup in Munich on Saturday.

Borse and Babuta were in fine fettle when it mattered the most to win the top prize in the prestigious tournament, not giving the Chinese an inch.

The Indian duo entered the gold medal round after aggregating 635.2 in the qualifications, just .7 behind Wang and Sheng (635.9), which is also the qualifications world record.
Individually, Borse managed 317.5 while Babuta shot 317.7 in the qualifications.

Borse had paired with Rudrankksh Patil to win the 10m air rifle mixed team silver in the World Cup in Lima, Peru, earlier this year.

The other Indian pair in the event, Elavenil Valarivan and Ankush Jadhav finished sixth in the qualifications with 631.8.

 

Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad and Jon-Hermann Hegg bagged the bronze medal with a 16-14 victory over the UAS's Sagen Maddalena and Peter Matthew Fiori.

This is India's fourth medal and second gold in the ongoing World Cup after Suruchi Singh's yellow mettle and the two bronze won by Sift Kaur Samra and Elavenil in their respective individual events earlier this week. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Prasidh Krishna 'switched on' for England challenge
Prasidh Krishna 'switched on' for England challenge
NOT OUT! 'Bunny hops' boundary catches will be illegal!
NOT OUT! 'Bunny hops' boundary catches will be illegal!
'Markram is someone for the big occasion; there's no doubt'
'Markram is someone for the big occasion; there's no doubt'
Lucky loser Opelka shocks Medvedev to reach semis
Lucky loser Opelka shocks Medvedev to reach semis
Queen's Club: Zheng beats Raducanu; Maria stuns Rybakina
Queen's Club: Zheng beats Raducanu; Maria stuns Rybakina

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cool Dads Of Bollywood

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

VIDEOS

'Rescued 5 medical college students', Eyewitness recounts Air India crash horror1:09

'Rescued 5 medical college students', Eyewitness recounts...

Ahmedabad man who had come for father's funeral meets with untimely death in AI plane crash5:10

Ahmedabad man who had come for father's funeral meets...

'If I waited 15-20 sec more', AI-171 crash's survivor narrates horror 3:05

'If I waited 15-20 sec more', AI-171 crash's survivor...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD