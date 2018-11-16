rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Sports » Is Cristiano Ronaldo getting married?

Is Cristiano Ronaldo getting married?

November 16, 2018 15:41 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Photograph: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

Five-time world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly proposed to girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez after two years of dating.

 

The world's second most famous soccer star has been with Spanish model since 2016. They have a one year old daughter, Alana Martina.

The 33-year-old Portuguese star is believed to have popped the question to the 24-year-old model, who has said ‘yes’.

The Spanish model sparked speculation the couple were engaged at the World Cup in Russia in June after she sported an expensive-looking diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The couple's engagement comes a year after the pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Alana Martina.

Ronaldo is also dad to Cristiano Jr, 7 and twins Mateo and Eva.

Rediff Sports Desk
Tags: Cristiano Ronaldo, Alana Martina, Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Jr, Georgina Rodriquez
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use