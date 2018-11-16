Is Cristiano Ronaldo getting married?

November 16, 2018 15:41 IST

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Photograph: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

Five-time world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly proposed to girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez after two years of dating.

The world's second most famous soccer star has been with Spanish model since 2016. They have a one year old daughter, Alana Martina.

The 33-year-old Portuguese star is believed to have popped the question to the 24-year-old model, who has said ‘yes’.

The Spanish model sparked speculation the couple were engaged at the World Cup in Russia in June after she sported an expensive-looking diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The couple's engagement comes a year after the pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Alana Martina.

Ronaldo is also dad to Cristiano Jr, 7 and twins Mateo and Eva.