PIX: How new mom Sania Mirza celebrated her birthday

November 16, 2018 10:50 IST

IMAGE: Shoaib Malik shared this adorable picture of his wife’s birthday celebration. Photograph: Shoaib Malik/Instagram

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza celebrated her 32nd birthday with husband Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and their newly born son Izhaan.

Sania Mirza uploaded a photo on Twitter and thanked everybody for their warm wishes on her birthday. She wrote, “Thank you to everyone who made my birthday soo sooo special. I had an awesome day with my loved ones and all your wishes made my day even better ... thank you and I love you all right back.”

Earlier, Malik wished Sania with an adorable picture.

Malik took to Twitter to upload a picture of Izhaan and mother in law celebrating the birthday of his wife.

He captioned the photo, "Celebrations! My son turns 16 days old on the same day my wife turned 16 years young, and my mother in law too. Life set hey."

The couple, who got married on April 12, 2010, was blessed with a baby boy on October 30.