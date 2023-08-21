Injured Venus determined to be fit for US Open

IMAGE: Venus Williams's dedication and resilience shine through as she remains committed to making a strong comeback on the grand stage. Photograph: Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports/File photo

Venus Williams pulled out from the Tennis in the Land tournament, citing a persistent knee injury as the cause. The illustrious seven-time Grand Slam singles champion conveyed her disappointment in a video released by the promoter of the WTA 250 event, which was set to take place in downtown Cleveland.

In her words, "Unfortunately, my knee is just not acting right. It's not supporting me being on the court."

Despite this setback, Venus, 43, has her sights firmly set on participating in the upcoming US Open. The tournament, scheduled to commence on August 28th, holds special significance for her as she won consecutive titles at Flushing Meadows in the years 2000 and 2001, following her remarkable debut appearance in 1997 when she reached the final.

Addressing the unfortunate situation, Venus stated, "It's such a bummer, but I'm going to work on myself and get myself together to be at the US Open."

Her dedication and resilience shine through as she remains committed to making a strong comeback on the grand stage.

Venus was slated to begin her campaign in Cleveland on a Monday, a mere five days after she faced defeat at the hands of Zheng Qinwen of China during the Western and Southern Open in Mason, Ohio. Notably, the tournament saw her secure a significant victory over a top-20 opponent, a feat she hadn't accomplished in four years. She triumphed over the 16th-ranked Veronika Kudermetova of Russia, showcasing her enduring prowess on the court.

Currently, Venus holds a season record of 3-6, having faced a series of challenges exacerbated by her prolonged absence due to injury. Her current world ranking stands at No. 407, a reflection of her limited participation over the past six months. However, her undeterred spirit and determination signify that she is poised to overcome these hurdles and rise once again in the world of tennis.