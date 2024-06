IMAGE: Novak Djokovic in action during his 4th round match on Monday. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

World number one Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the French Open ahead of his quarter-final match due to a knee injury, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

Top seed and defending champion Djokovic was scheduled to play Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Following his five-sets win over Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in their 4th round match on Monday, the top seed said he briefly considered pulling out midway through the match.