News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Iniesta trusts youthful Spain to lift World Cup

Iniesta trusts youthful Spain to lift World Cup

November 19, 2022 10:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

‘They're young, but they're first-team players, important and with a lot of responsibility’

A lot will be expected from exciting Barcelona teenagers Pedri and Gavi at the finals in Qatar and former ace Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta said he had full confidence in the duo and the rest of the players.

IMAGE: A lot will be expected from exciting Barcelona teenagers Pedri and Gavi at the finals in Qatar and former ace Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta said he had full confidence in the duo and the rest of the players. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Spain's World Cup-winning midfielder Andres Iniesta said head coach Luis Enrique's youthful squad has plenty of first-team experience at club level to deliver international success.

 

The 2010 champions have opted for a new generation of talent with the likes of Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea left out.

A lot will be expected from exciting Barcelona teenagers Pedri and Gavi at the finals in Qatar and Iniesta said he had full confidence in the duo and the rest of the players.

"They're young, but they're first-team players, important and with a lot of responsibility. They have an opportunity to give their best," Barca great Iniesta, who now plays for Japan's Vissel Kobe, said.

"It's a challenge they're passionate about and they're aware of being able to do well ... Personally, I love this team and I love the group that the coach has put together."

Iniesta, who scored the winning goal that gave Spain their only World Cup title, wants to see them go all the way again.

"I hope and wish that the winners of the World Cup will be Spain," Iniesta said.

"My prediction is always ambitious."

Spain face Costa Rica in their opener on Wednesday before matches against Germany and Japan in Group E.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA promises faster, accurate offside decisions
FIFA promises faster, accurate offside decisions
WC: England fan club hits out at Qatar over beer ban
WC: England fan club hits out at Qatar over beer ban
WC: Depleted France out to 'do something historic'
WC: Depleted France out to 'do something historic'
Italian referee Orsato to officiate World Cup opener
Italian referee Orsato to officiate World Cup opener
Qatar rejects refugee football fans for FIFA World Cup
Qatar rejects refugee football fans for FIFA World Cup
Elizabeth Holmes given 11-year jail for Theranos fraud
Elizabeth Holmes given 11-year jail for Theranos fraud
'Unfair for Messi to retire without a World Cup'
'Unfair for Messi to retire without a World Cup'

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Qatar rejects refugee football fans for FIFA World Cup

Qatar rejects refugee football fans for FIFA World Cup

'Unfair for Messi to retire without a World Cup'

'Unfair for Messi to retire without a World Cup'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances