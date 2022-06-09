News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Indonesia Masters: Lakshya eases into quarters

Indonesia Masters: Lakshya eases into quarters

Source: ANI
June 09, 2022 12:52 IST
Lakshya Sen

Photograph: Lakshya Sen/Twitter

World No 9 Lakshya Sen stormed into the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters 2022 after defeating Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in straight games in Jakarta on Thursday.

 

Playing on Court 2 against Gemke, Sen did not have too much trouble, except in the opening set where the two players went toe-to-toe before Sen stepped up and took the first game by 21-18. In the second game, Gemke took the lead at 11-10, playing fierce cross-court rallies before Sen once again recovered and moved forward to seize the match 21-18, 21-15, and march into the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters 2022.

Later in the day, PV Sindhu will play against Gregoria Mariska Tungjung for a spot in the quarterfinals in the women's singles.

In the doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa-Sumeeth Reddy will take on second-seeds Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong of China for a place in the last eight. 

Source: ANI
