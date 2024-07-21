News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » India's Yuki Bhambri wins ATP Swiss Open doubles title

India's Yuki Bhambri wins ATP Swiss Open doubles title

Source: PTI
July 21, 2024 17:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Bhambri and Olivett, seeded third in the ATP 250 clay court tournament beat their French opponents 3-6 6-3 10-6 to win the title. Photograph: AITA / Twitter

India's Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivett clinched the men's doubles title at the Swiss Open ATP Tour tennis tournament with a hard-fought win over Ugo Humbert and Fabrice Martin in the final in Gstaad, Switzerland on Sunday.

The pair of Bhambri and Olivett, seeded third in the ATP 250 clay court tournament beat their French opponents 3-6 6-3 10-6 to win the title.
    
The final match lasted one hour and six minutes with both pairs refusing to give an inch to the other before the Indo-French duo of Bhambri and Olivett emerging winner in the end.

 

This was the third ATP doubles title for the 32-year-old Bhambri and second while partnering with Olivetti. He won his maiden ATP title at the 2023 Mallorca Championships with Lloyd Harris. He won his second title at the BMW Open in April this year with Olivetti.
    
Bhambri reached the top 50 in the doubles rankings on June 24 and this win will improve his position further.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Controversy brews as Bhutia resigns from AIFF post
Controversy brews as Bhutia resigns from AIFF post
Olympics: Can AI help India bag elusive TT medal?
Olympics: Can AI help India bag elusive TT medal?
PICS: Leander, Amritraj inducted into Hall of Fame
PICS: Leander, Amritraj inducted into Hall of Fame
Should we wear name tags too? BJP ally on Kanwar rule
Should we wear name tags too? BJP ally on Kanwar rule
Olympic encore by Neeraj unlikely in Paris?
Olympic encore by Neeraj unlikely in Paris?
Cong raises LS Dy Speaker post, NEET at all-party meet
Cong raises LS Dy Speaker post, NEET at all-party meet
India's Kush Maini wins maiden F2 Sprint race
India's Kush Maini wins maiden F2 Sprint race

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Asia Cup: Kaur, Ghosh fifties take India past 200

Asia Cup: Kaur, Ghosh fifties take India past 200

Can coachless Indian archers hit bulls-eye at Paris?

Can coachless Indian archers hit bulls-eye at Paris?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances