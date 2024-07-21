News
Rediff.com  » Sports » India's Kush Maini wins maiden F2 Sprint race

India's Kush Maini wins maiden F2 Sprint race

Source: PTI
July 21, 2024 16:50 IST
IMAGE: India's Kish Maini is currently enjoying his career-best season with five podiums, including a race win under his belt in Formula 2. Photograph: Kush Maini / Twitter

India's Kush Maini won his maiden Formula 2 Sprint Race at the Hungarian Grand Prix after initial winner Richard Verschoor's was disqualified due to a technical infringement.
      
Following the top of podium finish, the 23-year-old Invicta racing driver added 10 points to his season tally.
    
With the win at the at Hungaroring on Saturday, Maini surpassed Mercedes junior driver Kimi Antonelli in the Formula 2 Drivers Standings to P8 with 66 points under his belt.
    
Placed ninth on the starting grid in round 9 of the F2 Championship, Maini had his work cut out after a tough start on the hard compound tyre, which saw him lose a position on the opening lap to the Prema racing driver Antonelli.

 

Despite the setback in the opening lap, Maini kept his composure and steadily closed the gap on his rivals, finally bearing fruit on lap 17, when he showcased his acumen and ability to perform under pressure, regaining P2.
    
The final 11 laps saw him not only fiercely defending his position, but also constantly challenging Verschoor -- demonstrating his prowess in handling the demanding Hungaroring circuit.
    
The sole Indian driver on the 2024 F2 grid is currently enjoying his career-best season with five podiums, including a race win under his belt.
    
"The team and I, we keep coming back and we keep fighting. I have a great team around me and thank you so much to them for today,” Maini said.
    
Maini's strong performance came on the heels of his exhilarating experience at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend, where he had the honour of driving the iconic E20 Lotus, adorned in the Alpine livery, a car once piloted by racing legend Kimi Raikkonen and Romain Grosjean.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
