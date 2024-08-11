Abhinav Bindra conferred Olympic Order for 'distinguished contribution'

IMAGE: India's Abhinav Bindra is conferred the Olympic Order by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach during the IOC Session in Paris on Thursday. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Indian shooting icon Abhinav Bindra was awarded the prestigious Olympic Order in recognition of his "distinguished contribution" to the Olympic Movement on Saturday.

India's first Olympics Individual gold medallist, who won the 10 metres Air Rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Games, was conferred the honour by the International Olympic Committee during its 142nd Session in Paris.

"When I was a young boy, it was these Olympic rings which gave meaning to my life," Bindra said.

"And it was a privilege to be able to pursue my Olympic dream for over two decades. Post my athletic career, it has been a great passion of mine to try and contribute back to the Olympic Movement. It has been a privilege and an honour," he added.

IMAGE: Abhinav Bindra, who is also vice-chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission, addresses the IOC Session. Photograph: IOA Media

The 41-year-old, who is also vice-chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission, said the award will inspire him to continue to work even harder and keep contributing to the Olympic Movement.

The Olympic Order, established in 1975, is the highest award of the Olympic Movement. It is awarded to individuals for their distinguished contributions to the Olympic Movement.

Bindra appeared at the Summer Games in five editions, starting off at Sydney 2000. He made his mark for the first time at Athens 2004 when he entered the final of the men's 10m Air Rifle.

At Beijing 2008, he beat defending champion Zhu Qinan of China to win the gold medal. He also made the final at the Rio Games in 2016, but finished fourth.

Bindra is part of the IOC Athletes' Commission since 2018.