News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Indian wrestling roars back- Paris 2024 dreams revived

Indian wrestling roars back- Paris 2024 dreams revived

February 13, 2024 21:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Wrestling

IMAGE: The suspension was imposed by United World Wrestling (UWW) on August 23 last year after the national federation failed to hold elections in time. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

United World Wrestling (UWW) has lifted the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday, nearly five months after placing it under provisional suspension for its failure to hold an election within a reasonable time frame.

The WFI has been trying to recover from a sexual harassment scandal, with a setback coming in December last year when the sports ministry suspended the body and sacked a new slate of officers it elected.

 

The UWW had asked for a fresh election after the WFI's then-president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, was charged with sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

UWW had later said WFI may need to safeguard women wrestlers to get its suspension lifted.

The UWW said its bureau met on Feb. 9 and decided to lift the suspension under certain conditions, including the assurance of fair treatment.

"The WFI has to re-convene the elections of its Athletes' Commission. The candidates for this commission shall be active athletes or retired for no longer than four years. The voters shall be exclusively athletes," UWW said in a statement.

"These elections shall take place during trials or any senior national championships where this operation can take place, but no later than July 1, 2024.

"The WFI has to immediately provide UWW with written guarantees that all wrestlers will be considered for participation without any discrimination in all WFI events, in particular trials for the Olympic Games and any other major national and international events.

"This non-discrimination includes the three athletes who protested against alleged wrongdoings by the former President."

The decision comes as a major boost ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, with Indian wrestlers now able to compete under the country's flag at the next UWW event.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sarfaraz, Jurel ready to rock against England
Sarfaraz, Jurel ready to rock against England
'Bharat deserves one more match'
'Bharat deserves one more match'
Will Rajkot serve a 'turning track' for 3rd Test?
Will Rajkot serve a 'turning track' for 3rd Test?
You have scripted history: Modi to diaspora in UAE
You have scripted history: Modi to diaspora in UAE
Defamation case dropped as Tejashwi withdraws remark
Defamation case dropped as Tejashwi withdraws remark
Sharif next Pak PM? Bhutto quits race, to back govt
Sharif next Pak PM? Bhutto quits race, to back govt
David Warner bids adieu, what's next?
David Warner bids adieu, what's next?

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Will India Bring In Jadeja And Jurel?

Will India Bring In Jadeja And Jurel?

Will BCCI make Ranji games mandatory for IPL?

Will BCCI make Ranji games mandatory for IPL?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances