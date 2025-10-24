HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Sports » Indian Racing Prodigy Atiqa Gets F1 Boost!

Indian Racing Prodigy Atiqa Gets F1 Boost!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
October 24, 2025 17:49 IST

Atiqa Mir

IMAGE: In June, 10-year-old Atiqa Mir created history by becoming the first Indian to secure a top-10 finish at the Rotax Euro Trophy. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Atiqa Mir/Instagram

Formula 1 Academy on Friday widened its scope of support for Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir by picking the 10-year-old for the newly launched Champions of the Future Academy Program (COTFA) UAE.

Atiqa will get the F1 Academy backing for the two-round national karting championship in the UAE, over and above the support she is getting for other competitions including the international COTFA series through the Discover Your Drive (DYD) programme.

Having won a race in the RMC Championship earlier this month, Atiqa is currently competing in the MENA Nations Cup in Qatar. She is the first Indian to be technically and financially supported by Formula 1.

"Since its launch in 2023, COTFA has made significant strides in increasing female participation, with the percentage of female drivers on the grid rising from 5 percent in its inaugural year to an impressive 30 percent in 2025, an incredible leap that reflects the growing impact that COTFA and F1 ACADEMY are having on the future female talent pool," said the F1 Academy in a statement.

COTFA has introduced two new national initiatives in the UAE and Britain with Atiqa selected for the former in the age 8-11 category. The opening UAE round will take place from November 7-9.

"It's incredible to see how quickly the level of female talent in this championship has risen. With everyone on the same specification equipment and a capped budget, it gives us a real sense of who stands out on merit alone," said former racer and F1 Academy Managing Director Susie Wolff.

 

"We're now extending our support to up to twenty-seven drivers across the international and new UAE and British series - reinforcing our commitment to growing the talent pool," she added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
