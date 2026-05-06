Indian Players Dominate ITF W15 Tumakuru Open

Indian tennis players displayed strong performances at the ITF W15 Tumakuru Open, with notable wins in both singles and doubles matches, despite an upset in the women's singles.

Key Points Akanksha Dileep Nitture, the eighth seed, suffered an unexpected defeat in the women's singles at the ITF W15 Tumakuru Open.

Laxmisiri Dandu made a remarkable comeback in an all-Indian clash at the ITF W15 Tumakuru Open, demonstrating resilience.

Vaidehee Chaudhari and Zeel Desai, seeded players, lived up to expectations with dominant wins at the ITF W15 Tumakuru Open.

Indian pairs excelled in the women's doubles, securing multiple victories at the ITF W15 Tumakuru Open.

The exit of eighth seed Akanksha Dileep Nitture in the women's singles was the lone jarring note in an otherwise impressive second day outing for Indian players in the ITF W15 Tumakuru Open here on Wednesday.

Akanksha was outplayed by Arina Arifullina in a one-sided 6-1, 6-1 Round of 32 match.

Akanksha, coming into the tournament with solid credentials, struggled to find her rhythm against an aggressive and consistent Arifullina.

The Indian failed to hold serve consistently and was put under relentless pressure from the baseline, resulting in one of the tournament's first major upsets.

Indian Players Shine in Singles Matches

In an all-Indian clash, Laxmisiri Dandu staged a remarkable comeback to overcome Prathyusha Rachapudi 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Kashish Bhatia was in ruthless form as she brushed aside wild card Amodini Naik 6-1, 6-1.

Jennifer Luikham also impressed, battling past Chevika Reddy Sama 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in a hard-fought three-set encounter.

Among the seeded Indians, third seed Vaidehee Chaudhari lived up to expectations with a composed 6-3, 6-4 win over Soha Sadiq, while fourth seed Zeel Desai delivered the most dominant performance of the day, steam-rolling Jeetesh Kumari 6-0, 6-0.

Top seed Justina Mikulskyte of Lithuania and second seed Zuzanna Pawlikowska of Poland had comfortable outings, cruising past their respective Indian opponents in straight sets.

Doubles Round Success for Indian Pairs

In the women's doubles Round of 16, Indian pairs enjoyed a productive day.

The duo of Soha Sadiq and Madhurima Sawant registered a 6-3, 6-2 win over Pooja Ingale and Prathyusha Rachapudi.

Sreemanya Reddy Anugonda and Sahira Singh showed great fighting spirit to come back from a set down and win 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 against Laxmisiri Dandu and Chevika Reddy Sama.

Third seeds Akanksha and Japan's Michika Ozeki, however, ensured there was no double disappointment for the former as they advanced with a gritty 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 win over Kashish Bhatia and Sonal Patil in a closely contested match.