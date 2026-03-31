Indian Players Advance at ITF Tournament in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four Indian tennis players showcased their skills by advancing to the second round of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Open Endurance Women's ITF tournament, marking a strong start for the home contingent.

Key Points Four Indian players, including Harshini N Nagaraj and Sandeepti Singh Rao, advanced to the second round of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Open ITF tournament.

Wildcard entrant Yashaswini Panwar secured a dominant victory in her first-round match.

Top-seeded doubles pair Zhibek Kulambayeva and Ekaterina Yashina cruised to victory in their opening match.

Several international players, including Ekaterina Yashina and Tea Kovacevic, also progressed to the next round of the ITF tournament.

Four Indian players advanced to the second round of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Open Endurance Women's USD 15,000 ITF tournament here on Tuesday.

The tournament is being held under the aegis of the All India Tennis Association and the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association.

Harshini N Nagaraj registered a 6-4, 6-1 win over Aakruti Sonkusare in one hour and 21 minutes, while Sandeepti Singh Rao also advanced with a 6-4, 6-3 victory against Soha Sadiq.

Saumya Ronde defeated Jeetesh Kumari 6-4, 6-1, while wildcard entrant Yashaswini Panwar registered a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win over qualifier Chevika Reddy Sama.

Other First-Round Results

In other first-round matches, third seed Russian Ekaterina Yashina overcame Sahira Singh 6-1, 6-4, while Tea Kovacevic from Bosnia and Herzegovina got past Prathyusha Rachapudi 7-5, 6-1.

Sevil Yuldasheva of Uzbekistan defeated Britain's Melissa Boyden of Britain 6-4, 6-1. Seventh seed Elena Jamshidi of Denmark rallied after losing the first set to beat Elsa Wan of Malaysia 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles Action

In the doubles event, Aishwarya Jadhav and Aakruti Sonkusare bounced back to beat Laxmisiri Dandu and Saily Thakkar 2-6, 7-6(1), 10-6.

The top-seeded pair of Zhibek Kulambayeva and Ekaterina Yashina cruised past Aarushi Raval and Sameeksha Shroff 6-2, 6-1. The second seeds Soha Sadiq and Madhurima Sawant also advanced with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Abhilasha Bista and Mirudhula Palanivel.