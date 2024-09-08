News
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'India to bid for 2030 Youth Games but focus on 2036 Olympics'

'India to bid for 2030 Youth Games but focus on 2036 Olympics'

Source: PTI
September 08, 2024 12:05 IST
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

IMAGE: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya claimed India will bid for the 2030 Youth Olympics but the focus remain on hosting the 2036 Olympics. Photograph: SAI Media

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said hat India is set to bid for the 2030 Youth Olympics, a precursor to the country's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics.

The 2030 Youth Olympics will be the fifth edition of the international event.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we are going to bid for the 2030 Youth Olympics but our focus remain on hosting the 2036 Olympics," Mandaviya said on the sidelines of the Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) 44th

General Assembly, in New Delhi, on Sunday.

"Under Modiji's leadership we have been able to host multiple international sporting events, including cricket World Cups, football Under-17 World Cup," BJP president JP Nadda, who was the chief guest for the event, added.

 

India will fight against Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, Mongolia, Russia, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina for the hosting rights for the 2030 Youth Olympics.

Source: PTI
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

