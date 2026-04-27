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India Sweeps Australia To Reach Thomas Cup Quarters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 27, 2026 15:56 IST

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India showcased their badminton prowess by sweeping Australia 5-0 to advance to the Thomas Cup quarter-finals, demonstrating their strength in the international tournament.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • India secures a spot in the Thomas Cup Finals quarterfinals with a 5-0 victory over Australia.
  • Lakshya Sen sets the tone with a straight-game win in the opening match.
  • Ayush Shetty continues India's dominance with a commanding victory.
  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinch the tie with a doubles win.
  • HS Prannoy extends India's lead with a comfortable singles victory.

India sealed a place in the Thomas Cup Finals quarterfinals with a commanding 5-0 sweep of Australia in a Group A tie here on Monday.

India and China occupy the top spots in the group. The 2022 champions had opened with a 4-1 win over Canada, while China blanked Australia 5-0 and beat Canada 4-1 earlier in the day.

 

The two sides will clash in their final group tie on Wednesday to decide the group topper.

Lakshya Sen Leads India's Charge

Paris Olympian and Commonweal Games champion Lakshya Sen set the tone with a 21-14, 21-16 win over Ephraim Stephen Sam to hand India an early lead.

US Open champion Ayush Shetty, who recently finished runner-up at the Badminton Asia Championships, doubled the advantage with a dominant 21-8, 21-6 victory over Shrey Dhand.

Doubles Teams Secure Victory

India's top doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the Asian Games champions, made it 3-0, defeating Rizky Hidayat and Jack Yu 21-14, 21-16 to clinch the tie.

HS Prannoy, a bronze medallist at the 2023 World Championships and Asian Games, extended the lead with a 21-11, 21-17 win over Rishi Honda Boopathy in under 30 minutes.

In the second doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and M.R. Arjun outplayed Andika Ramadiansyah and Ephraim Stephen Sam 21-12, 21-10 as India completed a flawless outing without dropping a match.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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