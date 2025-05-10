HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » India strike gold, silver, bronze at Archery World Cup

India strike gold, silver, bronze at Archery World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
2 Minutes Read
Share:

Last updated on: May 10, 2025 10:14 IST

India's archers Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav and Ojas Deotale

IMAGE: India's compound men's team event, comprising Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav and Ojas Deotale, beat Mexico in the final of the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai on Saturday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

India had a successful outing at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai, bagging three medals, including a gold in the compound men's team event, a silver in the women's, and bronze in the mixed team competition, in Shanghai, on Saturday.

The men's team, comprising Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Rishabh Yadav defeated Mexico 232-228 in the final.

The Indian trio shot consistently across all four ends and held their nerve to clinch a well-deserved gold medal.

 

In the women's compound final, the team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhura Dhamangaonkar and Chikitha Taniparthi settled for silver after a 221-234 defeat to a strong Mexican side.

It was a one-sided contest, but the Indian women showed promise throughout the tournament and finished on the podium.

Adding to the medal tally, the Indian compound mixed team of Verma and Madhura clinched bronze, defeating Malaysia in a low-scoring third-place play-off.

These results underline India's growing depth and consistency in compound archery on the world stage.

With compound archery set to make its Olympics debut at Los Angeles 2028, featuring a solitary event in the mixed team category, India will be eyeing its first-ever Olympic medal in archery and performances like these offer plenty of promise.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Now, Kohli Wants To Retire From Tests
Now, Kohli Wants To Retire From Tests
Superbet Chess: Praggnanandhaa outwits Abdusattorov
Superbet Chess: Praggnanandhaa outwits Abdusattorov
Haaland back as Man City eye Champions League spot
Haaland back as Man City eye Champions League spot
SAFF C'ship: Indian colts pump 8 past Sri Lanka
SAFF C'ship: Indian colts pump 8 past Sri Lanka
Which football club does Pope Leo support?
Which football club does Pope Leo support?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 2

Meet Bollywood's Single Moms

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

Indian Army destroys Pak posts, drone launch pads in precision strikes0:19

Indian Army destroys Pak posts, drone launch pads in...

India opens gates of Baglihar, Salam dam3:00

India opens gates of Baglihar, Salam dam

Martyr soldier Suraj Singh cremated with full state honours1:08

Martyr soldier Suraj Singh cremated with full state honours

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD