Reetika Hooda wins World Under-23 wrestling crown

IMAGE: Reetika Hooda won the 76kg event at the Under-23 World Championships, in Tirana, Albania. Photograph: Anurag Thakur/X

Reetika Hooda became only the second Indian and first woman wrestler from the country to emerge World champion after her title triumph in the 76kg event at the Under-23 World Championships, in Tirana, Albania, on Friday.

Jyoti Berwal is also in contention to join the champions’ list after reaching the 72kg gold medal bout.

Reetika, who is making a transition from the junior to senior circuit, beat American Kennedy Alexis Blades 9-2 in the final.

Reetika, who trains at Chhotu Ram Akhara in Rohtak, won the Under-20 World Championship last year and senior Asian Championship bronze medals in April this year.

Men's free-style wrestler Aman Sehrawat (57kg) was the first Indian to be crowned Under-23 World champion last year.

In the women's 72kg event, Jyoti began with a crushing 9-0 win over Ukraine's Ityna Zablotska in the quarter-finals and followed that up with an impressive 7-0 victory over Turkey's Bukrenaz Sert.

In the final, she is up against 19-year American Amit Elor, who is also yet to concede a point in the championship.

Three Indians are in bronze medal contention.

Reena will fight for the 57kg bronze against Canada's Mia Katherine Friesen while Bhagyashree Hanumant Fand (62kg) will take on Irina Kuznetsova of Kazakhstan.

Monika (65kg) is set to clash with Macey Ellen Kilty of the United States.