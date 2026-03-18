HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » India to battle defending champions China in Thomas and Uber Cups

India to battle defending champions China in Thomas and Uber Cups

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: March 18, 2026 16:31 IST

x

India's badminton teams brace for tough competition as the Thomas and Uber Cup draws pit them against defending champions China, setting the stage for thrilling encounters.

Photograph: BWF/X

Photograph: BWF/X

Key Points

  • India's men's team is grouped with China, Canada, and Australia in the Thomas Cup, facing a tough challenge after losing to China in the 2024 quarterfinals.
  • The Indian women's team also faces reigning champions China, along with Denmark and Ukraine, in their Uber Cup group.
  • Lakshya Sen's recent form provides a boost for India's chances, having defeated China's Feng at the All-England Championships.
  • The Thomas and Uber Cups will feature 16 teams in a round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.

The Indian men's and women's teams found themselves in tough draws for the Thomas and Uber Cups respectively after being clubbed with defending champions China, the Badminton World Federation announced on Wednesday.

The 34th edition of the Thomas Cup and 31st Uber Cup are slated to be held at Horsens, Denmark from April 24-May 3.

 

The Indian men's team, who had made history winning its first-ever tile in 2022, have been placed in Group A alongside China, Canada and Australia.

India had lost to eventual winners China in the quarterfinals of the last edition in 2024.

In the Uber Cup, the Indian women's team also find itself in Group A with reigning and 16-time champions China.

Hosts Denmark and Ukraine complete the group.

India had bowed out in the quarterfinals in the previous edition, losing to Japan.

Key Players And Team Dynamics

China boast of a formidable men's line-up with Shi Yu Qi (world No. 2) and Li Shi Feng (No. 7), besides Weng Hong Yang (No. 17) and Lu Guang Zu (No. 18).

India however, will draw confidence from Lakshya Sen's recent form as the Paris 2024 semi-finalist stunned Feng en route to a runner-up finish at the All-England Championships earlier this month.

India had created history in 2022 by winning their maiden Thomas Cup title in Bangkok, becoming only the sixth nation to lift the trophy after a 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final.

India qualified for the 2026 Thomas Cup through their position in the BWF men's team rankings following the Badminton Asia Team Championships.

The women's team also secured their Uber Cup berth via the world rankings.

Tournament Format

A total of 16 teams -- divided into four groups of four -- will play round robin league with each tie consisting of five matches (three singles and two doubles).

The top two teams from each group will make the quarter-finals.

Thomas Cup Draw

Group A: China, India, Canada, Australia; Group B: Japan, Malaysia, England, Finland; Group C: Chinese Taipei, Denmark, Korea, Sweden; Group D: Indonesia, France, Thailand, Algeria.

Uber Cup Draw

Group A: China, India, Denmark, Ukraine; Group B: Japan, Malaysia, Turkey, South Africa; Group C: Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Canada, Australia; Group D: Korea, Thailand, Bulgaria, Spain.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Thomas & Uber Cup: India men in tricky group, women in China's group
Thomas & Uber Cup: India men in tricky group, women in China's group
Shuttlers get decent draw at Thomas Cup and Uber Cup
Shuttlers get decent draw at Thomas Cup and Uber Cup
India in Uber Cup quarters despite losing to Japan
India in Uber Cup quarters despite losing to Japan
India handed easy draws in Thomas and Uber Cup Final
India handed easy draws in Thomas and Uber Cup Final
Prannoy, Sen to lead India's defence in Thomas Cup
Prannoy, Sen to lead India's defence in Thomas Cup

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spicy Cheesy Pinwheel Bread Rolls

webstory image 2

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 3

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

VIDEOS

WATCH: Kangana calls Rahul Gandhi 'tapori'0:39

WATCH: Kangana calls Rahul Gandhi 'tapori'

Robot Zafi Serves Iftar Meals in Tiruchirappalli, Wows Guests2:39

Robot Zafi Serves Iftar Meals in Tiruchirappalli, Wows...

Fresh Snowfall Blankets Solang Valley in White0:51

Fresh Snowfall Blankets Solang Valley in White

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO