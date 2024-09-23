News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'I'm here for the long haul'

'I'm here for the long haul'

September 23, 2024 23:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At the moment I don't see me having an expiry date, I'd love to stay here for many years to come, says Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, who'll be completing a landmark on Tuesday.

Carlo Ancelotti

IMAGE: Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid have now gone 38 league games unbeaten, closing in on the record held by Barcelona, who went 43 games without defeat between April 2017 and May 2018. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday that he has no plans to retire as he prepares for his 300th match in charge in a LaLiga clash against Alaves.

Unbeaten in the league for a year and after a remarkable 2023-24 season in which he guided Real to a Champions League and LaLiga double, the 65-year-old Italian said that he would love to stay in the Spanish capital for many years to come.

"I'm not thinking about my future whatsoever, I love this job," Ancelotti, who is in his second spell as Real manager, told a press conference ahead of Tuesday's game.

"I have been lucky enough to coach great clubs, tomorrow it will be my 300th game at the best club in the world, it is something special to be in this dugout, to do it 300 times is not quite a miracle, but it is almost a miracle.

 

"Sure, you can't compare my tiredness with that of the players. There is pressure, responsibility, but I love it. At the moment I don't see me having an expiry date, I'd love to stay here for many years to come."

Real's only two losses last season were both to local rivals Atletico Madrid, a 3-1 defeat in LaLiga on September 24 2023 and a 4-2 extra-time loss in the Copa del Rey last 16 in January.

Ancelotti's side have now gone 38 league games unbeaten, closing in on the record held by Barcelona, who went 43 games without defeat between April 2017 and May 2018.

The coach praised the resilience of his players who have repeatedly found ways to salvage a result despite sometimes having key members of the squad injured.

"Some records are about winning and others are about not losing. We are coming from a very long run and that means a lot of success, because draws often help you a lot," Ancelotti said.

"I think that in football, if you can't win, at least don't lose. Sometimes a draw gives a better feeling than a defeat. Defeat gives options to improve, that's true. But the success of the Champions League in the past lies in our solidity, in the way we compete.

"It has taken us a while to find this solidity at the start of the season, but we are going to find it, because the mental attitude of the players is very good."

Real Madrid are second in the LaLiga standings on 14 points, four behind leaders Barcelona.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Maha govt allots Gavaskar plot to Rahane
Maha govt allots Gavaskar plot to Rahane
Shakib devises new technique to aid batting
Shakib devises new technique to aid batting
Is Lyon better than Ashwin in Test cricket?
Is Lyon better than Ashwin in Test cricket?
How govt plans to control onion prices
How govt plans to control onion prices
Barca goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes surgery
Barca goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes surgery
Unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.2% in 2023-24
Unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.2% in 2023-24
Hum hain naye...: When CJI refers to 'Dil Chahta Hai'
Hum hain naye...: When CJI refers to 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

ISL: Bagan edge past NEUFC to avenge Durand Cup loss

ISL: Bagan edge past NEUFC to avenge Durand Cup loss

Why Gukesh is not Rapport's favourite for World C'ship

Why Gukesh is not Rapport's favourite for World C'ship

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances