Humpy Stands by Cyprus Tournament Withdrawal, Cites Safety Concerns

Indian chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy defends her withdrawal from the Cyprus Candidates Tournament, citing safety concerns due to the island's proximity to regional conflicts and the presence of warships.

IMAGE: Photograph: Maria Emelianova/FIDE

Key Points Koneru Humpy withdrew from the Candidates tournament in Cyprus due to safety concerns related to the island's proximity to regional conflicts.

Humpy stated that playing peacefully is impossible with warships guarding the island and cited a drone strike on a UK base as a factor in her decision.

Despite potential financial penalties from FIDE, Humpy asserted that she is not motivated solely by money and prioritises her safety and peace of mind.

Humpy suggested the tournament could have been postponed or moved to a safer location, criticising the organisers for not considering the players' concerns.

Humpy's family fully supports her decision, given the proximity of Lebanon and Israel and security advisories issued by the US and UK.

Indian chess great Koneru Humpy stood firm on her decision to pull out of the Candidates tournament in Cyprus later this month, saying one cannot be "surrounded by warships" and still play peacefully, while asserting she is "not scared" of penalties and is not playing for monetary benefits.

Humpy, the two-time World Rapid champion and one of four Indians set to compete in the Candidates in Cyprus from March 28, pulled out of the prestigious event citing safety concerns amid the ongoing Gulf conflict, given the island's proximity to the volatile region.

Earlier this month, a drone strike on a UK base heightened fears in the region, prompting Humpy to pull out. She has since been replaced by Ukrainian Grandmaster Anna Muzychuk.

"You can't play surrounded by warships, which is guarding the island (Cyprus). If a foreigner like me and being a woman, if I have to travel and that too for such an important tournament, how can I play peacefully?" Humpy told PTI on Monday.

With her late withdrawal, Humpy is the only one among the 16 contestants -- eight in the Open and eight in the women's section -- to pull out, and while there could be a hefty financial penalty, she said she is not scared.

"See, that's the point. That is why they (international chess federation FIDE) keep these things (penalties) so that players will not speak out the facts. No, I'm not scared about it. I'm not playing just for money or monetary benefits. I just enjoy the sport," Humpy said, adding that she had put in three months of strenuous preparation for the event, even being unable to spend quality time with her daughter.

"The past three months, I have been only working for this tournament. I haven't spent quality time with my daughter also. So, if a player like me is skipping the tournament, it's not fun for me to skip such an important tournament. I'm losing a lot of things."

Humpy's Concerns and Suggestions

She said the event could have been postponed by a month or moved to another location without making a significant difference.

"They could host the tournament anywhere in the world. Or, if they were particular about holding it in Cyprus, they could have waited for the situation to settle down.

"They could wait for another month or so. The tensions would ease and there wouldn't be any hazards," said the stalwart, who qualified for the Candidates after finishing runner-up at the Women's World Cup last year.

On whether she spoke to Viswanathan Anand, vice-president of FIDE, in this regard, Humpy said a conversation did take place but did not disclose the details.

"Of course, some things happened, but I don't want to speak about anybody else."

Humpy said she had the full support of her family in her decision.

"Lebanon and Israel are very close to the island -- it's hardly a 20-minute flight from Lebanon. There was even confirmation of a drone coming down on a UK base. The Cyprus president himself, in a recent discussion with the European Union, expressed concerns about the UK base on the island.

"So, if the president himself is voicing concern at the European Union, what is wrong for a player like me, from a foreign land and a woman, to be apprehensive about travelling to the island?"

Standing Firm on Her Decision

Humpy said that just because 15 players are competing and she alone has pulled out does not mean the organisers are right in going ahead with the event.

"Of course, people can question. Like 15 players are ready to play, only you are pointing out. But it doesn't mean that if everyone is playing, what they (organisers) are doing is right. The event might even go without any hurdles. Nobody knows. But the point is, it wasn't necessary in such circumstances... like it's clear that US and UK have issued a level 3 (advisory).

"...'Jammu (& Kashmir) is also level 3. They could also host (the event) in Jammu. What's wrong in that? You are saying we had a beautiful resort, like best of the place. Of course, in India, we have several places like that (Cyprus). But that itself isn't sufficient to play this tournament. You should have a pleasant atmosphere."

Humpy said she had not spoken to fellow Indians R Praggnanandhaa in the Open section and R Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh in the women's section.

"I don't want to talk about anybody else. It's their wish. Everybody has their own interests and concerns. So, I don't want to talk about anybody else. It's my choice and it's my opinion. And I feel absolutely right.

"It's like if I'm going and playing there, it's basically like I'm encouraging an organiser to keep a tournament in such a surrounding. They did not take any advice. When this war has taken place, when these incidents happened, they could have openly asked all the 16 participants about their willingness," she said.

"No need to divide and rule without knowing each other's intention. Whoever independently asked (the organisers), (they said) 'we were answering them. We are monitoring on a day-to-day basis'."