US-Iran War: Koneru Humpy Pulls Out Of FIDE Women's Candidates In Cyprus

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament in Cyprus, prioritising her personal safety amidst escalating tensions in West Asia.

IMAGE: Koneru Humpy withdrawal comes as a setback for India, as she was among the leading contenders at the FIDE Women's Candidates Chess Tournament. Photograph: Lennart Ootes/FIDE

Key Points Koneru Humpy withdraws from the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament in Cyprus due to safety concerns related to the West Asia conflict.

Humpy prioritises personal safety and well-being despite assurances from tournament organisers.

The decision is a setback for India, as Humpy was a leading contender for the women's World Championship title.

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy on Sunday pulled out of the FIDE Women's Candidates Chess Tournament, citing concerns over her personal safety despite assurances from the organisers in the wake of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The Candidates, which will decide the challengers for the World Championship crowns currently held by D Gukesh (men) and Ju Wenjun (women), is scheduled to begin in Paphos, Cyprus on March 28.

The former World champion said the decision, though difficult, was necessary given the prevailing circumstances.

"After deep reflection, I have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament," Humpy said in a statement on 'X'.

"No event, no matter how important, can come before personal safety and well-being. Despite the assurances provided, I do not feel fully secure under the current circumstances.

"This is a painful but necessary decision, and I stand by it."

Impact Of Humpy's Withdrawal

Humpy's withdrawal comes as a setback for India, as she was among the leading contenders in the tournament that determines the challenger for the women's world championship title.

Earlier this week, Humpy had said that she was hesitant to travel and was considering withdrawing from the tournament.

This came after a British air base in Cyprus endured a drone attack earlier this month, raising fears that the conflict, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, could seriously affect the security at the island as well.

Cyprus, which is the third largest island on the Mediterranean sea, is situated south of Turkey and is a member of the European Union.