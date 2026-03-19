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Home  » Sports » Erling Haaland becomes strategic investor in Chess Championship Tour

Erling Haaland becomes strategic investor in Chess Championship Tour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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Last updated on: March 19, 2026 20:52 IST

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Erling Haaland

IMAGE: Star striker Erling Haaland has invested in Norway Chess and the Total Chess World Championship Tour. Photograph: Total Chess/Jonathan Turto

Key Points

  • Erling Haaland invests in Norway Chess and the Total Chess World Championship Tour (TCWCT).
  • Haaland and Morten Borge establish Chess Mates, becoming significant owners of Norway Chess.
  • TCWCT, approved by FIDE, will feature four annual tournaments across different cities.
  • The championship will crown a combined world champion across Fast Classic, Rapid, and Blitz chess.

Football superstar Erling Haaland has become a strategic investor in Norway Chess and its newly launched Total Chess World Championship Tour (TCWCT).

Norway Chess has taken a major step with the launch of TCWCT, which has been approved by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for a minimum of 16 years.

 

Together with Norwegian business leader Morten Borge, the Manchester City striker has established the company Chess Mates, which will be a significant owner of Norway Chess.

"Chess is an incredible game. It sharpens your mind, and there are clear similarities to football. You have to think quickly, trust your instincts, and think several moves ahead. Strategy and planning are everything", Haaland said in a media release.

Erling Haaland

IMAGE: Erling Haaland with officials of Chess Mates and Norway Chess. Photograph: Total Chess/Jonathan Turto

"I'm investing in Norway Chess because I believe the new Total Chess World Championship Tour can turn chess into an even bigger sport for spectators around the world. The team behind Norway Chess has already done an impressive job growing the event, and joining the project was too exciting to pass up," Haaland added.

Total Chess World Championship Tour

TCWCT will comprise four tournaments each year, hosted by four different cities, and will crown a combined world champion across three disciplines -- Fast Classic, Rapid, and Blitz chess.

A pilot tournament is planned for autumn 2026, followed by a full championship season in 2027. Each season will consist of four events, and a minimum annual prize pool of $2.7 million.

"We expect the new championship to become one of the most prestigious events in the global chess calendar. The fact that Erling is joining us as an investor says a great deal about the commercial potential of this tour," Kjell Madland, CEO of Norway Chess said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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