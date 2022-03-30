News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Huge interest from India for Qatar World Cup tickets

Huge interest from India for Qatar World Cup tickets

March 30, 2022 22:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Qatar 2022

IMAGE: General Views of the Stadium 974, , a venue for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Photograph: Hamad Mohammed / Reuters

Fans have bought 804,186 tickets for matches at the World Cup in Qatar later this year in the first phase of sales, soccer's world governing body and tournament organisers FIFA said on Wednesday. FIFA said interest in tickets mainly came from Qatar, the United States, India , England, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia.

Tickets for the opening game on Nov. 21 - which will feature hosts Qatar - as well as the final on Dec. 18 were the most popular choices. The majority of the 32 slots available for teams have been secured with a handful of World Cup qualifiers left to be completed. 

 

The final draw for the World Cup where teams will be split into groups will be held on Friday. FIFA added fans who did not succeed in the first sales phase will have another chance to apply during the next "random selection draw sales period" on their website on April 5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Kohli is the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket'
'Kohli is the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket'
The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today
The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today
ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin rises; Rohit, Kohli slip
ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin rises; Rohit, Kohli slip
Electoral bonds: 20th phase of sale from April 1
Electoral bonds: 20th phase of sale from April 1
IPL 2022: PHOTOS, RCB vs KKR
IPL 2022: PHOTOS, RCB vs KKR
Citi in list of foreign banks scaling down India ops
Citi in list of foreign banks scaling down India ops
Maharashtra faces power crisis as coal supply drops
Maharashtra faces power crisis as coal supply drops

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

PIX: Portugal, Poland punch ticket to Qatar World Cup

PIX: Portugal, Poland punch ticket to Qatar World Cup

PIX: Fitting farewell for Warnie at MCG memorial

PIX: Fitting farewell for Warnie at MCG memorial

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances