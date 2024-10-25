Historic! Arjun Erigaisi crosses 2800 rating barrier

IMAGE: Arjun Erigaisi delivered a stellar performance, defeating Andreikin and propelling his rating past the coveted 2800 threshold. Photograph: Kind Courtesy WR Chess masters/X

In a groundbreaking moment for Indian chess, Arjun Erigaisi has become the second player from India and the sixteenth player globally to surpass the 2800 live rating mark.

With a current live rating of 2802.1, Arjun's achievement is a significant milestone in his already impressive career.

This remarkable feat was sealed during the fifth round of the European Chess Club Cup, where Arjun faced off against Dmitry Andreikin, rated 2729.

Competing with the White pieces, Arjun delivered a stellar performance, defeating Andreikin and propelling his rating past the coveted 2800 threshold.

Born in 2003, Arjun has quickly become one of the top players globally, and his current form showcases his dedication, skill, and ongoing improvement.

Recently, Arjun played a pivotal role in India's historic Chess Olympiad victory in Budapest, Hungary.

His journey to becoming a grandmaster began at a young age. He earned his International Master title in 2017 and achieved the Grandmaster title just a year later, at 14 years old.

His rapid progression included notable milestones, such as being the runner-up in the under-14 division at the 2017 World Youth Chess Championship while still a FIDE Master.

In the early years of his career, Arjun maintained a rating in the 2500 range for classical chess until experiencing a significant breakthrough in 2021.

He reached a 2600 rating for the first time in September 2021 and continued to excel in rapid, blitz, and online formats. His victories in the Tata Steel India Rapid tournament and a strong second-place finish in the Tata Steel India Blitz, where he narrowly lost to GM Levon Aronian in an armageddon tie-break, showcased his versatility and strength across different chess formats.