HIL rocked as UP Rudras quit, shift focus to grassroots

IMAGE: The Rudras underlined that their focus going forward will be on building strong foundations for hockey in India. Photograph: UP Rudras/X

Hockey India League (HIL) franchise UP Rudras on Monday said they are withdrawing from the event as financial challenges have made it "untenable" for them to carry on playing in the competition.

The franchise termed it a difficult decision.

"This was not an easy call," said team director Cedric D'Souza.

"We value what the league has brought to Indian hockey, but sustainability challenges made continuation untenable. Our responsibility now is to direct resources where they can have the greatest long-term impact, grassroots development."

The Rudras underlined that their focus going forward will be on building strong foundations for hockey in India, investing in structured programs at the school and community level, scouting and training initiatives to identify promising players early, and creating development platforms.

By realigning resources, the franchise said it aims to ensure that hockey's pipeline of talent remains strong and that opportunities are accessible to players outside the league spotlight.

Indian Hockey team vice-captain and UP Rudras' star player, Hardik Singh, said, "Representing the Rudras in the Hockey India League has been an honour. Our fans have stood by us with unwavering loyalty. While this chapter closes, our dedication to hockey and to inspiring future athletes continues at the grassroots level."

Indian hockey player and UP stalwart Lalit Upadhyay noted, "The league has played an important role, despite it coming to an end for us, our focus on developing the sport in Uttar Pradesh will continue. By channelling efforts into grassroots initiatives, we remain fully invested in Indian hockey's future."