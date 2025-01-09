HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » HIL: Kalinga Lancers down Gonasika; rise to third

HIL: Kalinga Lancers down Gonasika; rise to third

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 09, 2025 23:45 IST

x

Kalinga Lancers' players celebrate

IMAGE: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers' players celebrate winning their HIL match against Team Gonasika in Rourkela on Thursday. Photograph: Hockey India League

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers secured their second successive win of the season beating Team Gonasika 2-1 in their Hero Hockey India League match, in Rourkela, on Thursday.

Antoine Kina (28th minute) and Aran Zalewski (33rd) scored for the Kalinga Lancers while S V Sunil (14th) scored Gonasika's solitary goal.

The deadlock between the two teams was broken in the 14th minute by Sunil.

From a free hit, the ball was played to Jack Waller who squared it across goal. Sunil was at the right place to sweep the ball past Krishan Bahadur Pathak in goal.

The Lancers deservedly levelled the score in the 28th minute through Antoine Kina. Kalinga defence failed to clear the ball away from their circle with Kina eventually winning possession before unleashing an unstoppable hit past Payne.

Kalinga Lancers' players celebrate

The home side took the lead in the 33rd minute thanks to a well-taken goal by captain Aran Zalewski.

Hendrickx played the ball inside the circle which was deflected towards goal by Zalewski. Goalkeeper Suraj Karkera's vision was impeded by three players in front of him as the ball sneaked past him into goal.

 

The fourth quarter was a cagey affair as the Lancers held firm in defence even as Gonasika struggled to create any decent chances.

The win sees the Lancers move up to third place in the league standings with seven points. Gonasika, meanwhile, are in seventh place with four points.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Neeraj Balances Long Locks, Army
How Neeraj Balances Long Locks, Army
Can anyone stop Aryna Sabalenka?
Can anyone stop Aryna Sabalenka?
Aus Open draw: Djokovic vs Alcaraz clash looms
Aus Open draw: Djokovic vs Alcaraz clash looms
Sumit Nagal faces tough road in Melbourne
Sumit Nagal faces tough road in Melbourne
Does Elon Musk Want To Buy Liverpool?
Does Elon Musk Want To Buy Liverpool?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Don't Just Drink Coffee. Use As A Scrub

webstory image 2

5 Tasty Broccoli Recipes To Try Now

webstory image 3

13 Least Explored Places In India

VIDEOS

Uorfi Javed's new look steals the show!1:09

Uorfi Javed's new look steals the show!

500-year-old historical Saudhan Fort in Sambhal will be beautified1:43

500-year-old historical Saudhan Fort in Sambhal will be...

Meet the stunning Rasha Thadani0:43

Meet the stunning Rasha Thadani

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD